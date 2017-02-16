Fashion First: How to add a pop of color to your Winter Wardrobe

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

February 16th, 2017

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

31 days until Spring…

How to add a pop of color to your Winter (Black) Wardrobe

1. Make Up

a. The easiest way to add pops of color to your look is simply to add color to your face. Whether it’s a bright pink lipstick or a bold blue eyeliner, or coral blush or turquoise eyeshadow, a little bit of colorful makeup goes a long way, especially when the rest of you is draped in head-to-toe black.

2. Accessories

a. Adding a colorful accessory, such as a belt or a scarf. Usually, I will decide on an accent color, like red or purple, and then I will pick out an item or two in that color to top off my all-black ensemble. For example, I might coordinate a red belt and a red necklace with a black dress, or I might throw on a scarf that has a purple print and wear a violet-toned lip stain.

3. Hosiery

a. Change it up a little by wearing colorful tights. Or a fun patterned leggings.

4. Manicure

a. A bright mani really stands out against a backdrop of all black clothing. Even if you don’t paint all of your nails with bright colors, an accent nail or two can add a little dose of liveliness to your monochromatic outfit.

5. Prints/Patterns

a. Look for an article of clothing that has a base of black with some sort of interesting colorful print on it, and then layering it with your other black pieces.

~Joan E. Lincoln~