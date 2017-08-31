Fashion First: kimono

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

The kimono is a traditional Japanese garment. The word “kimono”, which actually means a “thing to wear” (ki “wear” and mono “thing”), has come to denote these full-length robes. The kimono is always worn for important festivals or formal occasions. It is a formal style of clothing associated with politeness and good manners.

Thank you BOHO for the consistent free spirited way of dressing and expressing ourselves. The Japanese took such great pride in their design and craft, with their fabrics and embroidery, that we should wear and celebrate their unique style & flair.

Most designers are suggesting a relaxed kimono look with your favorite shorts or denim. Keep your look fresh, clean and simple – allowing the ornate kimono to be the outfit. Go Formal over that LBD allowing the sheer, flowing, perhaps ornately patterned embroidered or designed kimono add a little mystery to your LBD…give them something to talk about!

Live life with Panache…where every day ~ Image is our Inspiration!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~