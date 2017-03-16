Fashion First: When it Comes to Color, Men & Women Aren’t Seeing Eye to Eye

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

March 16th, 2017

When it Comes to Color, Men & Women Aren’t Seeing Eye to Eye

Women have larger color vocabularies than men, but scientists say that women are actually seeing more color gradations than men. Guys’ eyes are more sensitive to small details and moving objects, while women are more perceptive to color changes, according to a new vision study that suggests men and women actually do see things differently. So when you go shopping for a new sweater or a new paint color for your bedroom together prepare yourselves for that frustrating moment when he sees white and you see ecru. Couple who shop together stay together…live life with Panache!!! Image is our Inspiration

~Joan E. Lincoln~