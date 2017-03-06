Fashion First: Look Younger Quiz

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

March 6th, 2017

Look Younger Quiz

When you look in the mirror what age does your reflection say about you? We are our own worst enemies!!!

It’s time to prepare ourselves for that next season…summertime will join us, fingers crossed, sooner than later.

Is your skin and body ready?

We have so many options:

Spray Tan~Laser~Cool-sculpting~Plastic surgery

Skincare at an early age of 18 can start to fight the natural aging process.

We need to fight the environmental elements as well as GRAVITY. We need to care for skin so we don’t have to fix it in our later “prime” or “golden” years!

Our neck and decollete, are areas that we will see some of our earliest signs of aging! Gravitational pull is our enemy!!! When possible add extra collagen in your firming skincare regime so your “resting face” make people wonder what your youthful secret is… bring on Sunny and 75!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~