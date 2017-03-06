Fashion First: Look Younger Quiz

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
March 6th, 2017
Look Younger Quiz
When you look in the mirror what age does your reflection say about you? We are our own worst enemies!!!
It’s time to prepare ourselves for that next season…summertime will join us, fingers crossed, sooner than later.
Is your skin and body ready?
We have so many options:
Spray Tan~Laser~Cool-sculpting~Plastic surgery
Skincare at an early age of 18 can start to fight the natural aging process.
We need to fight the environmental elements as well as GRAVITY. We need to care for skin so we don’t have to fix it in our later “prime” or “golden” years!
Our neck and decollete, are areas that we will see some of our earliest signs of aging! Gravitational pull is our enemy!!! When possible add extra collagen in your firming skincare regime so your “resting face” make people wonder what your youthful secret is… bring on Sunny and 75!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
