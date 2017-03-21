Fashion First: Patent Leather Lovers

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
March 21st, 2017
Spring time reminds me of white patent leather shoes for Easter when I was a little girl. I couldn’t wait to wear the gloves, the hat and the shinny new shoes. Fast Forward to my current Patent leather choices…Black of course, and lots of it!!!
From outerwear to my favorite footwear, to my go to Longchamp crossbody handbag when I travel. One little challenge is how to maintain and care for this shinny finish and say “Bye Bye Squeak” …treat your favorites with patent leather “Lincoln” lotion, a little stretch could also help and a spritz of baby powder inside the footwear. Or try these tricks of the fashion trade:
Patent leather is a shinny coating on leather. The process in 1818 was patented…hence, Patent Leather. It’s used to create footwear, handbags and clothing. People either love it or hate it I have found throughout my styling days. Men have been introduced to patent leather when wearing formal “Tuxedo” attire as the recommended footwear. Our Military wears it best for Formal occasions.
SHINE & SPARKLE like you mean it…live Life with Panache where Image is our Inspiration!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE