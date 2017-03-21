Fashion First: Patent Leather Lovers

Spring time reminds me of white patent leather shoes for Easter when I was a little girl. I couldn’t wait to wear the gloves, the hat and the shinny new shoes. Fast Forward to my current Patent leather choices…Black of course, and lots of it!!!

From outerwear to my favorite footwear, to my go to Longchamp crossbody handbag when I travel. One little challenge is how to maintain and care for this shinny finish and say “Bye Bye Squeak” …treat your favorites with patent leather “Lincoln” lotion, a little stretch could also help and a spritz of baby powder inside the footwear. Or try these tricks of the fashion trade: