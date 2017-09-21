Fashion First: Rochester Stylish People

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

September 21st, 2017

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

People often describe Rochester as being once known as a Fashion Mecca… well as far as I see it it still is!!! Rochester is full of movers-shakers who use their creativity, fashion sense and flair to make a statement where ever they go.

Rochester Magazine has launched their October Edition and has featured 10 of the most stylish individuals and couples in the Greater Rochester area. As we gathered at The City Grill for the Magazine Launch Party I was surrounded by Rochester;s Runway “Beauties” and those that work hard to bring fashion and style to Rochester Area.

So take the Runway, Hallway, or Sidewalk Rochester! Workout, Work and Play…with style & flair.

The Rochester Magazine October Issue is a great read this month it features many women that I have had the pleasure of dressing for numerous occasions, runways and careers.

Thanks for living life with Panache my stylish friends!