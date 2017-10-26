Fashion First: Scales & Tails Fashion

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, October 26th 2017
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
My youngest daughter and I had the pleasure of being entertained this week at the RBTL and the stage production of “The Little Mermaid”. My daughter Taylor loves to sing, loves the stage and LIVE entertainment. At least once a month we find ourselves in an audience at one of our local theater houses. I knew there would be loads of parents dressing their children in their favorite “Mermaid” costume, what I wasn’t prepared for were the many adult women who choose to embrace the same fantasy attire. So I had to research this fashion statement and this is what I found:
There have been many and will probably continue to be creatively designed Mermaid Fashion Shows salty, edgy fashions for men women and children. Ariel and Ursula are a BIG splash on the runway come to find out!
There is even a new mermaid shop in the village of Pittsford that my friend Pam just recently opened TTMermaids and her #shellsquad at the Sea Her Shine Studio on Main Street. Custom Scales & Tails available …
The message of this movie has many skewed versions, I’m just keeping it simple with: A LOT of women form 5 to 50+ love to dress in Scales & Tails!
Life life with style & flair …and Panache!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE