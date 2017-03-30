Fashion First: SEASON FOR SANDAL ENVY

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

SEASON FOR SANDAL ENVY ~ But are your feet ready for the big reveal? TIME FOR PEDI 101

If you haven’t kicked off your sandal shopping yet, you had better get started before someone else beats you to your favorite looks. But before heading our to your favorite local small business, there are some simple tips to follow to ensure the best-fitting sandal.

First, double-check your shoe size. Like our waistlines, feet can expand over time, and there is nothing more unattractive than toes hanging off the front of the shoe. Not to mention, the result can be dangerous since there is an increased risk of stubbing your toes.

Next and most important question: Are your feet actually sandal ready? If the thought of showcasing your tootsies in peep toes and sandals is bringing you out in a cold sweat, don’t worry. Sort out the problems now and you’ll dare to bare them in no time. Treat yourself to a foot massages, hydrating masks, and paraffin dips. Wintertime is rough on our feet, spring allows our toes to wiggle and our personality tbe revealed with our favorite hue of OPI polish, like my favorites classic Red “NOT REALLY A WAITRESS” and “ROMEO & JULIET” a yummy rich burgundy, they may be oldies but they are goodies!

Tip Toe through the Tulips with style & flair…