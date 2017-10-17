Fashion First: Spandex Is Trending

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

As the Spring 2018 collections hit the runways, one of the most surprising trends for the upcoming season was spandex bike shorts. Styled with everything from tailored suit jackets to ornate tops, bike shorts were spotted everywhere. While the trend may seem impossible to wear in real life, many first fashion-responders say the look can be super chic for fall with a thigh high boot and cozy long-sleeve neck hugging cashmere.

I can remember my 3 daughters wearing their athletic shorts under every skirt, every dress and even their prom dresses for that extra security. What surprises me as how long it has taken the designer runway to utilize this simple garment. I have only request for women who attempt this introduce this look into whatever season wardrobe…Give yourself a thorough review front and back of the “Intersection” … you may be surprised by what you see!!!

Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~