Fashion First: Spring Essentials

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

May 18th, 2017

Spring Essentials

I enjoyed watching Dream, Girl the Movie/Documentary of up and coming entrepreneurs at The Little Theater this week. Although a “serial entrepreneur” myself, I was thoroughly intrigued by the “Full-House” of young, energized, idea factories that sat in the theater with me, feeding us the DREAM BIG and GO FOR IT message!!! FYI: my favorite message came from the 70 year old Black Woman who launched her first business at the age of 70, so me launching at 50 gave me additional hope for the future.



Arriving early, glad to be sitting for the first time that day, allowed me to take in the fashion scene as well:

SPRING ESSENTIAL from Rochester’s own Fashion Runway:

#1……. DENIM COAT: FADED, DARK, WHITE, SHORT, LONG-SLEEVED, CAP-SLEEVE VEST, I saw many and many versions, in fact one entrepreneur interviewed for the movie even wore one!

#2…… WHITE DENIM: TAPERED, CAPRI, FRINGED, ROLLED CUFF, and distressed in just the right places, as long as it’s white denim wear it!

#3…… THE BEST ACCESSORY I WITNESSED LAST NIGHT WERE THEIR SMILES, THERE WERE SO MANY NEW FACES IN THE AUDIENCE AND THEY WERE HAPPY!!! It was refreshing!!! Guess that’s what happens when you become your own Boss!!! DREAM, GIRL

Live life with style & flair…with Panache, where Image is our Inspiration!

~Joan E. Lincoln~