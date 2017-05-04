Fashion First: Summer Footwear

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

May 4th, 2017

Under-dressed? Over-accessorized? Out of style? NEVER!!!



Are you a flip-flop girl?

Are you a espadrille boho type?

Are you more sporty and wear a fashion sneaker?



A fashion No-No's: Many fashion experts agree that you should never wear short shorts with a high wedge. The shorter the shorts, the lower the heel should be.

best shoes to wear with shorts – leandra medine.



Two no-brainer summer shoe trends year after year are sneakers and espadrilles. In fact, they’ve pretty much transcended trend territory and can best be classified as straight-up classics. While recently perusing the summer shoes that have already hit the market, one trend in particular was impossible to ignore: the result of sneakers and espadrilles becoming one, now called “sneakerdrilles”.

~Joan E. Lincoln~