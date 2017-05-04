Fashion First: Summer Footwear

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
May 4th, 2017
Under-dressed? Over-accessorized? Out of style? NEVER!!!
Are you a flip-flop girl?
Are you a espadrille boho type?
Are you more sporty and wear a fashion sneaker?
As long as there is FRINGE, RUFFLE OR BOW EMBELLISHMENT on your favorite SUMMER FOOTWEAR this season you are good to go!!!A fashion No-No’s:
Many fashion experts agree that you should never wear short shorts with a high wedge. The shorter the shorts, the lower the heel should be.
best shoes to wear with shorts – leandra medine.
Two no-brainer summer shoe trends year after year are sneakers and espadrilles. In fact, they’ve pretty much transcended trend territory and can best be classified as straight-up classics. While recently perusing the summer shoes that have already hit the market, one trend in particular was impossible to ignore: the result of sneakers and espadrilles becoming one, now called “sneakerdrilles”.
FASHION FIRST ADVICE