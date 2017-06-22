Fashion First: SUMMER TIME HAIR: FRIZZ OR FLAT?

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
June 22nd, 2017
SUMMER TIME HAIR: FRIZZ OR FLAT?
Are you one the lucky ones who can retain their hairstyle throughout every season or temperature change? Does the humidity level ever concern you?
Attention Curly hair peeps: How many have you ever considered a carotene treatment during the summer months just so you didn’t have to deal with the FRIZZ? Just like our straight hair friends who pine for locks of fluffiness and bouncy hair with body, have you shown interest in the new rage of that old friend “perm”?
Frizz Factor
The dryer hair is, the more likely it is to suffer from a summer malady that’s even more irksome than mosquito bites:: frizz.
The sun, wind, humidity, and summertime fun arenas like our natural water ways or backyard pools all challenge the hair shaft!!! It gets cooked, stressed and dried out leaving our luscious curly “beachy” locks going in a million unruly directions.
Favorite Home remedy:
Put the life back into your limp or damaged hair with this terrific home remedy: combine 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 3 egg whites, then rub the mix into your hair. Keep your hair covered for about a half hour using plastic wrap or a shower cap, then shampoo and rinse.
