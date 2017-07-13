Fashion First: Summertime Hair: The Challenges of Curly Hair

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

July 13th, 2017

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Summertime Hair: The Challenges of Curly Hair … Again!!!

It’s a lot easier to damage your hair than it is to repair it. But with the right tools and hair remedies, you can reverse the damage you have done over your life and get back on track to having the perfect curls you have always wanted. So, instead of looking for split ends or thinking about how dehydrated your curls are, read on and find out ways to bring your curls back to life!

Can beer really be the answer to the curly hair gone bad challenge? I say POUR IT ON (non-alcoholic)

To be specific, Beer is wonderful to use to replenish the moisture in your hair, even vinegar works wonders for shine. When doing either rinse, simply coat your hair with them and let sit for a few minutes. When ready, rinse your hair with cold water. Not only is cold water good for rinsing the hair, but it will also help get rid of the smell!

Go live life with style & flair…with Panache and bouncy curls!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~