Fashion First: Summertime means HOT Summer wardrobe

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
July 20th, 2017
Summertime means HOT Summer wardrobe and perhaps the exposure of a little more skin…
Every day lends itself to an opportunity to learn something new, especially in the ever evolving Image and Fashion Industry. I’ve been selling clothing for over (clear throat) 3 decades and I have never heard of this phrase to describe a strapless or bandeaux top!!! “ONE FALSE MOVERS”…WHAT!?!?!?!? A client of Panache was clearly using the phrase to describe the strapless top she was selecting… when I challenged her on the phrase she repeated “ONE FALSE MOVERS” and confirmed that the ’70’s FASHION ERA was the BEST!!!
Now that got me thinking about who can, who should and where to wear this summertime warm weather piece of fabric.
RULES to wearing a strapless top: Casual or Formal
1.Under garment support…imperative
2. length of top: Bandeaux is commonly styled with a bare midriff
Strapless tends to be a longer torso in design with a flounce perhaps
3. Tis the season for Weddings many Bridal gowns and BM dresses are strapless, make sure the rib cage is snug enough so you aren’t tugging at your dress like a Prom Girl wearing your older larger bosom sisters hand-me down!!!
My last suggestion is: Remember strapless in not Corporate!!!
Go live life with Panache!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE