Fashion First: Summertime means HOT Summer wardrobe

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

July 20th, 2017

Summertime means HOT Summer wardrobe and perhaps the exposure of a little more skin…

Every day lends itself to an opportunity to learn something new, especially in the ever evolving Image and Fashion Industry. I’ve been selling clothing for over (clear throat) 3 decades and I have never heard of this phrase to describe a strapless or bandeaux top!!! “ONE FALSE MOVERS”…WHAT!?!?!?!? A client of Panache was clearly using the phrase to describe the strapless top she was selecting… when I challenged her on the phrase she repeated “ONE FALSE MOVERS” and confirmed that the ’70’s FASHION ERA was the BEST!!!

Now that got me thinking about who can, who should and where to wear this summertime warm weather piece of fabric.

RULES to wearing a strapless top: Casual or Formal

1.Under garment support…imperative

2. length of top: Bandeaux is commonly styled with a bare midriff

Strapless tends to be a longer torso in design with a flounce perhaps

3. Tis the season for Weddings many Bridal gowns and BM dresses are strapless, make sure the rib cage is snug enough so you aren’t tugging at your dress like a Prom Girl wearing your older larger bosom sisters hand-me down!!!

My last suggestion is: Remember strapless in not Corporate!!!

Go live life with Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~