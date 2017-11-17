Fashion First: Sweater Weather

It’s Sweater Weather.

What’s your wool fiber of choice to kill the chill? Technically speaking wool is “the fiber obtained from sheep and certain other animals, including cashmere from goats, mohair from goats, angora from rabbits to name a few favorites

Wool. Spun from the fleece of sheep and one of the most popular yarns, wool is accessibly priced and easy to handle

Mohair. This fluffy, luxurious fiber is known for its soft sheen and lightness despite being one of the warmest animal fibers. …

That warm fuzzy hug you get when you adorn yourself in the fibers that retain the heat.

Sensitive Skin? There are ways to get the itch out. Make Wool Clothing Less Itchy with Glycerin or Vinegar. If you’ve got a wool sweater that makes you scratchy, all you might need to do to soften it up is wash it—with glycerin (available at drugstores) or vinegar (probably in your kitchen).

It’s sweater weather … get your wool on with style & flair with Panache!!!