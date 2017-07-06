Fashion First: SUMMER TIME HAIR: Tall Girl Fashion Challenge…

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
July 6th, 2017
Tall Girl Fashion Challenge…
Careful what you wish for! I know we have all been brainwashed to believe that being tall is a gift HOWEVER let me list a few challenges regarding Fashion that those who are under 5’8 may never have to think about:
My youngest daughter is 6’1, we go shopping (not in my store and on a holiday, so many things wrong with this spontaneous shopping Mission: Denim skirt) and this happens:
#1 Very few denim skirts to choose from, many were designed for those 5’5 and under as there was now bending options without being inappropriate and too much PDG “Public Display of Goods”
#2 Mirrors are too low so she has to bend low to get a full view of her selection, this goes along with group photos, the “tall” friend either gets to crouch in the front of the group or stand and the back and pray their head doesn’t get cropped off.
#3 Finding a Dress that actually fits not like a shirt or finding a gown that doesn’t require ordering extra length (costly) just to have the hemline meet the floor
#4 Finding Jeans that aren’t capris
Careful what you wish for…Tall Girls will understand this…live life with style & flair with Panache!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE