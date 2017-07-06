Fashion First: SUMMER TIME HAIR: Tall Girl Fashion Challenge…

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

July 6th, 2017

Tall Girl Fashion Challenge…

Careful what you wish for! I know we have all been brainwashed to believe that being tall is a gift HOWEVER let me list a few challenges regarding Fashion that those who are under 5’8 may never have to think about:

My youngest daughter is 6’1, we go shopping (not in my store and on a holiday, so many things wrong with this spontaneous shopping Mission: Denim skirt) and this happens:

#1 Very few denim skirts to choose from, many were designed for those 5’5 and under as there was now bending options without being inappropriate and too much PDG “Public Display of Goods”

#2 Mirrors are too low so she has to bend low to get a full view of her selection, this goes along with group photos, the “tall” friend either gets to crouch in the front of the group or stand and the back and pray their head doesn’t get cropped off.

#3 Finding a Dress that actually fits not like a shirt or finding a gown that doesn’t require ordering extra length (costly) just to have the hemline meet the floor

#4 Finding Jeans that aren’t capris

Careful what you wish for…Tall Girls will understand this…live life with style & flair with Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~