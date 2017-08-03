Fashion First: Transition from Summer looks to Fall

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

July 20th, 2017

Who doesn’t love the hug that you feel when you slip into a pure cashmere sweater. But it is ONLY August but the mind can play tricks on us. Clients are flooding the stores to grab those early Fall Collection items. There must be a button that goes off in Fashion Diva’s heads when the calendar flips to August.

I’m not one to rush Summer but the Fashion Industry certainly has conditioned us to think otherwise. If you don’t keep up you lose out!

Now is the time to invest in summer items as they are probably drastically discounted.

How to transition from summer looks to fall looks can be challenging and one of the most experimental “Seasons” of all:

*Sometimes making a seasonal transition is as simple as extending your sleeve length. Pair your favorite trouser with a longer sleeve length top.

*Short Shorts can have a new look with sheer pantyhose…yes I said pantyhose!!!

*Striped tees are forever chic, and this season they looked extra on-trend paired with high-waist jean shorts and your classic denim of choice

Here you go, don’t rush our most anticipated season but know that our longest season is just around the corner… go live life with style & flair with Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~