Fashion First: SUMMER TIME HAIR: Wedding Invites pouring in? RSVP in Style

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

June 29th, 2017

Wedding Invites pouring in? RSVP in Style

Deciphering how to dress can be one of the most challenging aspects of one of the loveliest celebrations. Brides and Grooms try to help by adding a tag line on the invites to help guide us like casual chic, savvy formal. There are wedding attire rules and here are a few to follow: Ladies: Nothing skimpy, see-through, bare-backed or plunging necklines or anything that attracts attention to you and away from the bride. Men: it may be your street “look” but leave the hats and converse at home!

So a dress it is…now what? Will you lineup in the receiving line in a horizontal or vertical stripe dress? If so, make sure it subtle and NOT a super LOUD and BOLD. Or will you be in the next “singles bouquet toss” and sprout from the “single-guest” table in a floral frock fresh from the sprouting garden? Or will you select a jazzy.vibrant print that doesn’t steal the show from the Bride but lets everyone know you have style and flair?

Just remember there is the ONE Golden Rule: that is what should never be worn to any wedding, no matter how formal, informal, or uniquely themed it may be. It’s not that you can’t wear any white whatsoever — white accents and prints are fine — just stay away from anything overtly bridal, especially white lace.

Go kick your heels up and live life with Panache…I Hope you Dance with style & flair

~Joan E. Lincoln~