Fashion First: What Do The Colors You Wear Say About Your Personality?

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

February 2nd, 2017

What colors of the Rainbow do you like to wear?

What does it say about your personality?

Color plays a major role in our lives by the way it influences our moods and emotions. You wouldn’t think that a color can make you feel secure or make you feel uneasy, but it can. When you choose to use a color or avoid it, that action can reveal much about your personality.

I always say “I’m going to wear Black until they make a darker color” but my friend who is a professional colorist says I should never wear black! I thought about taking a week off from wearing black but I would have to go shopping!!!

Blue colors: soothes and cools. When you wear blue, you’re broadcasting positivity, peace, loyalty, and you’re saying that you’ve decided to live by your own rules, and by your own truth. Because blue wearers think for themselves, they’re smart, have a quick wit, and are independent.

Grey shades: One thing we all know is that there are many different variations, shades if you will, of grey. Wearing grey can wash you out, and make you seem indifferent, depressed, and apathetic. It can also seem suppressive and give off the impression of a lack of confidence. There’s a reason the classic color of sweatpants is grey.

Fortunately Black isn’t for just mourning, Black symbolizes extremes — all or nothing — and is a color of strength, power, sophistication, elegance, and authority.

Joan E. Lincoln