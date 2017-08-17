Fashion First: Who wore them first and who wears them Best!

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
August 17th, 2017
Who wore them first and who wears them Best!
Men actually wore their footwear with elevated heels first. Hard to believe, but it was a sign of prestige and level of wealth. Soldiers then had heels or slippers (think backless clogs) with heels that would “slip” over their boots to assist them when riding horseback for more secure footing in the stirrups. That explains why cowboy boots have that thick chunky heel for more secure foot positioning in the stirrup!
Fast forward to current fashion trends where you find few men wearing any footwear with a heel higher than the classic 1′ heel unless you are a Rhinestone Cowboy. So let’s all agree that women look best in heels whether it’s a kitten heel or perhaps a flashy wing back 4 inch stiletto.
I have worn and tried them all over my 37 years in the image/retail industry…could be why I now am forced to consider “comfort” footwear vs. 4 inch stilettos!
Live life with style & flair… put a little Panache in your wardrobe…Image is our Inspiration!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE