Fashion First: Who wore them first and who wears them Best!

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

August 17th, 2017

Who wore them first and who wears them Best!

Men actually wore their footwear with elevated heels first. Hard to believe, but it was a sign of prestige and level of wealth. Soldiers then had heels or slippers (think backless clogs) with heels that would “slip” over their boots to assist them when riding horseback for more secure footing in the stirrups. That explains why cowboy boots have that thick chunky heel for more secure foot positioning in the stirrup!

Fast forward to current fashion trends where you find few men wearing any footwear with a heel higher than the classic 1′ heel unless you are a Rhinestone Cowboy. So let’s all agree that women look best in heels whether it’s a kitten heel or perhaps a flashy wing back 4 inch stiletto.

I have worn and tried them all over my 37 years in the image/retail industry…could be why I now am forced to consider “comfort” footwear vs. 4 inch stilettos!

Live life with style & flair… put a little Panache in your wardrobe…Image is our Inspiration!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~