Fashion Forward: Choker Necklaces

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

December 8th, 2016

Choker necklaces are having a moment

With the ’90s throwback accessory being worn by everyone from Team Kardashian and Rhianna — and Taylor Swift who caused a stir when she rocked one onstage at a concert back in October. But a new choker has people on social media in a tizzy, and it has nothing to do with celebrities.

Consumers are not believing their eyes over what is on one model’s neck in an ad for a choker that’s so thick, it hilariously resembles a neck brace. Retailer Forever 21 shows the accessory on its website. Why not just wear a turtleneck I say?



I prefer the thin, romantic, sequin beaded neck accessory! Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle this holiday season!!!