GEVA’s Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner Review

I had the privilege of seeing GEVA’s new play, “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” on opening night (2/18) and was impressed with the entire production.

Never having seen the 1967 movie, I was somewhat familiar with the story and looking forward to seeing it live on stage. Traversing the sometimes bumpy terrain of race relations with great skill and humor, “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” is a breath of fresh air.

There’s even some emotional moments near the end that make you realize that we are all the same on this planet and that love triumphs all regardless of the color of our skin. The set design is breathtaking- transforming GEVA Theatre into a post modern home on a hill in San Francisco. In the prologue, GEVA’s Artistic Director Mark Cuddy joked that the set designer built his new house right on the GEVA stage. With great attention to detail, it really looks like you could walk right in and live there.

Don’t miss this outstanding performance at GEVA Theatre on now through this Sunday March 12th! Pictures: GEVA’s Artistic Director at the prologue on opening night and the set on The GEVA stage.

