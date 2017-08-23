Here’s What Your Ice Cream Preferences Say About Your Personality

I think we can all guess what kind of person you are if you order plain vanilla ice cream in a cup. But beyond that, I’ve never really thought about ice cream as a complex psychological window into the mind.

Well . . . someone did. Baskin-Robbins just hired a “behavioral food expert” to analyze what people’s ice cream preferences say about their personalities. And here’s what they found . . .

1. People who eat ice cream cones are IDEALISTS. People who get their ice cream in a bowl and cup are more rational.

2. People who like sundaes are open, passionate, and motivated.

3. Optimists are most likely to order cookies and cream or chocolate chip cookie dough. Realists are more likely to get chocolate.

4. People who eat ice cream out of the carton are resourceful, dependent, and introverted.

5. And people who like milkshakes are fearless, impulsive, and young at heart.

