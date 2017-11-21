How Do Your Thanksgiving Preferences Compare to Everyone Else?

I’m not sure there are “right” or “wrong” foods to overeat during Thanksgiving, but here you go.

A new survey asked people for their preferences between different Thanksgiving foods, and here are the results so you can see how you compare to everyone else . . .

1. Between TURKEY and HAM . . . 77% of people prefer turkey. And 71% say dry turkey is worse than under-seasoned turkey.

2. Mashed potatoes or stuffing . . . 61% prefer mashed potatoes in a real Sophie’s Choice decision.

3. Homemade cranberry sauce or the canned stuff . . . 68% prefer homemade.

4. For the best “extra” side dish . . . 45% say mac-and-cheese . . . 21% went with green bean casserole . . . and 21% with sweet potatoes.

5. And for PIE, apple is the most popular, at 39% . . . pumpkin is second, at 37% . . . pecan is third, at 17% . . . and cherry is fourth, at 7%.

