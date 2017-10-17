How to Communicate with an Insurance Provider

Before you pick up the phone to speak to a claims representative, you need to gather some information. Be prepared to give the person you talk with:

Your name and your relationship to your care recipient

Your care recipient’s birth date

The insurance policy number

The name and address of the organization that sent the bill

The total amount of the bill

The diagnosis code on the bill

The Explanation of Benefits (if you are questioning an insurance payment)

When you start the conversation, ask for the name and telephone extension of the individual who is handling your phone call. If you need to call again, you will want to try to speak with the same person. Keep in mind that billing office personnel and insurance claims representatives are there to serve you. You are the customer. Be assertive. You should expect to:

Be treated with respect and consideration.

Have your concerns clarified.

Have your questions answered with accurate and timely information.

Be informed of any steps you need to take to move things along.

Communication Tips

Here are some tips for communicating effectively with people who work in the health insurance system.