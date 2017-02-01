On The Air:
Is It Sexier to Be in Good Physical Shape or Good Financial Shape?

You know what’s sexy in 2017?  When you meet someone and they’ve got a healthy savings account and credit score.

According to a new survey, people say financial stability is a more attractive trait than physical fitness.

Here’s the full list of what people look for in a potential partner . . .

1.  Personal values, 78%.
2.  A good personality, 73%.
3.  Financial stability, 41%.

4.  Education, 31%.
5.  Similar hobbies, 28%.
6.  Physical fitness, 21%.
7.  Looks, 21%.

 

