New Dating Term: “Haunting” Is Like a More Traumatic Version of Ghosting

You’ve probably heard the term “ghosting,” which is when you’re dating someone and then suddenly, they stop all communication and disappear like a ghost.

Well apparently that’s not enough psychological torture anymore. So now, the trend you’ve got to watch out for is “haunting.”

That’s when someone you’re not dating anymore starts liking your Facebook posts or watching your Snapchat story . . . but doesn’t have any other contact with you. Why are they suddenly interested in you again? You don’t know. You’re haunted.

