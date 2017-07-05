Pat’s Random Facts

It’s time once again for Random Fact Thursday.

Little known facts to make your life that much more interesting.

Did you know:

1. The last word in the Oxford English Dictionary is Zyzzyva (zih-zih-vah). It’s a type of tropical weevil in South America.

2. Mattel released a pregnant version of the Barbie doll in 1982. Her name was Midge and she had a detachable baby bump complete with a baby inside. But she was quickly discontinued because people thought she promoted teen pregnancy.

3. The most watched episode of a TV series so far in the 2010s is . . . the premiere episode of “Undercover Boss” on CBS from February of 2010. It had 42.3 million viewers. (Super Bowls don’t count, because they aren’t episodes of a TV series.)

4. When Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic first started playing music together, it wasn’t as Nirvana . . . they joined up to start a Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band.

5. If 1.2 million mosquitoes bit you at the same time, they would drain all of your blood… and leave you with one heck of an itchy welt.

