Questions to Ask Your Healthcare Providers
Review this list of questions as you are planning and preparing for any interaction with the health care system (e.g., doctor visit, trip to the emergency room, hospital discharge planning session, etc.) The questions are organized by category. Select the questions that best fit your needs. Feel free to add your own.
About Medical Care in General
- What might have caused this illness?
- What is this illness called?
- Is this illness likely to go away on its own?
- Is the pain likely to diminish or go away?
- How do you want to treat this illness?
- What are other ways to treat this illness?
- What are the risks with these treatments?
- What is the likely future of this illness with the recommended treatment?
- Without the recommended treatment?
- What is the time frame for the treatment?
- Is a hospital stay necessary?
- What is the expected recovery time?
- What lifestyle changes can my care recipient expect in the future?
Click Here To See More Questions To Ask Your Healthcare Providers