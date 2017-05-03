Random Fact Thursday | May 4th

Random Fact Thursday

It’s time once again for random fact Thursday- where we look at some interesting facts on things in this world you probably didn’t know about.

Did you know:

When “Titanic” was filming, James Cameron and about 50 other cast and crew members were hospitalized after someone spiked the lobster chowder they were eating with PCP. The person who did it was never caught.

There was a team that only lasted for ONE game in the NFL. The Tonawanda Kardex Lumbermen from Tonawanda, New York joined the NFL in 1921 . . . lost 45-to-nothing to the Rochester Jeffersons . . . and disbanded. Yes, Rochester actually had an NFL team at one time. Read more about them here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rochester_Jeffersons

The cheeseburger was invented in 1926 at a restaurant called the Rite Spot in Pasadena, California. The owner’s 16-year-old son randomly threw cheese onto a patty on the grill. Then they added it to their menu, and called it a “cheese hamburger.”

The Holy Roman Empire wasn’t dissolved until 1806 . . . which means there were three decades where both the Holy Roman Empire and United States were both in existence.

If you’re suffering from an existential crisis, you can get some relief with . . . Tylenol. A study found that Tylenol actually helps people overcome the fear and anxiety that come from deep philosophical issues.

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.