Random Facts September Edition

Random Fact Thursday !

Time once again for our not so monthly tradition of totally useless random facts…but hey, at least it’s somewhat entertaining.

Elton John’s song “Philadelphia Freedom” was written as a favor to his friend, Billie Jean King . . . because she was on a professional tennis team called the Philadelphia Freedoms. The team lasted for one season. You can’t cry in space. Astronauts have found that because of the lack of gravity, their tears don’t fall . . . they just kind of stay in the eyeball, and they sting. The shortest English word that has all five vowels is “eunoia” . . . which is six letters long. It means “beautiful thinking” or a positive mental state. (The pronunciation is “yoo noy uh.”) Ladybugs are called “ladybirds” in England. The average cloud weighs 1.1 million pounds. But the weight is distributed across such a big space, it still floats.

