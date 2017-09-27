Random Facts September Edition

Random Fact Thursday!
Time once again for our not so monthly tradition of totally useless random facts…but hey, at least it’s somewhat entertaining.
- Elton John’s song “Philadelphia Freedom” was written as a favor to his friend, Billie Jean King . . . because she was on a professional tennis team called the Philadelphia Freedoms. The team lasted for one season.
- You can’t cry in space. Astronauts have found that because of the lack of gravity, their tears don’t fall . . . they just kind of stay in the eyeball, and they sting.
- The shortest English word that has all five vowels is “eunoia” . . . which is six letters long. It means “beautiful thinking” or a positive mental state. (The pronunciation is “yoo noy uh.”)
- Ladybugs are called “ladybirds” in England.
- The average cloud weighs 1.1 million pounds. But the weight is distributed across such a big space, it still floats.
PAT RIVERS
LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE
10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3
Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?
Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.