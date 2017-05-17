I’m not sure it’s fashionable for grown men to dress like giant babies . . . although for a lot of men, that choice is almost too on-the-nose.

A company just created ROMPERS for men. If you don’t know what a romper is, it’s a one-piece combo of a shirt and shorts. They look cute on babies and are a risky fashion choice for women. For men? Well . . . it’s really not a great look.

But a Kickstarter for the man rompers just went live . . . and they’re calling them RompHIMS. And at $95 for a Romphim, they’ve already raked in over $100,000.

