Should You Get Time Off From Work After a Break Up?
If someone dumps you, it’s almost impossible to concentrate on anything else . . . because all of your focus is on how you’re definitely going to die alone, right?
That means you’re probably useless at work . . . and at least one company realizes that.
An ad agency called IdeaXMachina in Pasig City in the Philippines just started offering “break up leave” . . . which is paid time off after you get dumped.
The CEO says that they decided to start the policy because they need their staff to have maximum creativity . . . and that’s just not possible after a break up.
They’ve also added new policies where they’ll give their staff $30 toward dates up to six times a year . . . and they’ll kick in $3,000 toward employees’ weddings.
As far as we know, there aren’t any companies over here that have perks like these.
