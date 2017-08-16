Ten Things That Seem Totally Normal to Americans But Confuse the Heck Out of Tourists From Other Countries
There’s a lot of stuff in this country that seems totally normal to us but really confounds tourists who come here from other countries.
- Cranking the air conditioning on full blast everywhere.
- Our massive highways and the massive cars on them.
- Restaurants serving water with ice cubes in it, even in the winter.
- All the different flavors and varieties of foods like Oreos and Cheez-Its.
- Having so many commercial breaks during TV shows.
- Price tags not including the tax.
- Laws changing from state to state.
- Servers who are working for tips . . . which makes them way more attentive and always asking “Is everything okay?”
- Pharmacies that sell beer and cigarettes (and wine in many states)
- All of our money being the same size and mostly the same color.
