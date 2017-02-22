The 10 Companies We Like the Most and Least

Harris just released the results of its annual Reputation Quotient Ratings poll, where people rank the 100 most visible companies in the country on how much they like them.

And the company that we’re the happiest with in 2017 is . . . Amazon.com.

Here are the rest of the top 10: Wegmans. . . yes our very own Wegmans made the top 10 list but not to be out done Publix which is fabulous in its own right. Also on the list- Johnson & Johnson, Apple, UPS, Disney, Google, Tesla and 3M.

The company that we like the least is Takata . . . they’re the ones who produced millions of defective airbags that killed eight people and injured at least 100 more.

The rest of the 10 companies we like the least are: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Monsanto, Halliburton, Bank of America, Sears (really? what is there to dislike about Sears?) Charter Communications, AIG and Volkswagen.

