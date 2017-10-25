The 10 Most Common Superstitions

According to a new survey, more than 80% of people say something bad has happened to them because they broke one of the laws of SUPERSTITION . . . like letting a black cat walk in front of them or breaking a mirror.

So which superstitions are we the most likely to follow? Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Avoiding walking under a ladder.

2. Knocking on wood.

3. Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes.

4. Crossing your fingers.

5. Picking up a penny on the ground for luck.

6. Breaking a wishbone and making a wish.

7. Throwing salt over your shoulder after you spill it.

8. Not opening an umbrella inside.

9. Not telling anyone your wish after you blow out birthday candles.

10. Avoiding the number 13.

