A recent survey found parents & children spend an average of less than a hour face-to-face every day BUT they exchange (again, on average) about 16 texts a day, which is about 5800 texts A YEAR. (do these numbers seem high to you?) And remember: these are averages. So if you ‘only’ exchange, say, 2000 texts with your kids every year, there are other parents out there with an excellent family data plan AND very sore fingers.

–Kevin Gillan–