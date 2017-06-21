The Gillans Meet Sportscaster Jim Nantz

On vacation at a Memorial golf tournament, the Gillans had the good fortune to meet Mr. CBS Sports Jim Nantz. Shaun had been getting a few autographs during the week, but had lost his pen. Dad had no pen, and neither did Mom.

So Shaun asked Jim: “you wouldn’t happen to have a pen would you?”

Jim set his bag down, reached around inside and pulled out 2 small Sharpies, a red one & a green one. Shaun took the red one from Jim’s hand.

After an awkward pause, Jim asks: “Shaun….do you NEED a pen?…..Oh, you want me to autograph something for you!”

Autograph acquired from a classy guy.

–Kevin Gillan–