The Oscars “In Memoriam” Missed a Few Dead People, and Featured Someone Who’s Still Alive

I didn’t watch the Oscars on TV this past Sunday as I was away but I hear the Best Picture debacle wasn’t the only screw-up. They also botched the “In Memoriam” segment, by including someone who’s STILL ALIVE.

Janet Patterson passed away back in October. She was a costume designer, who’d been nominated for four Oscars . . . for “The Piano”, “Portrait of a Lady”, “Oscar and Lucinda”, and “Bright Star”.

Her name was correct in the montage . . . but the photo was NOT.

They showed Jan Chapman, a producer who’s still with us. She says quote, “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson . . . It is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.”

The ACTUAL dead people who were snubbed include: Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts. And Patricia Arquette says she’s “bummed” her sister Alexis wasn’t featured.

