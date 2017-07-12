The Secret to a Good Night’s Sleep Is . . .

Having a Good Reason to Get Out of Bed the Next Day

Even if your life is a never-ending, never-changing routine, it’s worth your time to spend a minute every night coming up with ANY unique reason to look forward to the next day.

Because according to a new study, the secret to getting a good night’s sleep is . . . having a good reason to get out of bed the next day.

The researchers found that when people were looking forward to something the next day, their sleep quality improved. It’s as simple as that.

They also recommended meditating or intentionally putting aside time at night where you can actually think about what you’re looking forward to . . . or, in a broader sense, what your PURPOSE is in life.

