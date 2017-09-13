Thieves Steal a U-Haul . . . Then Abandon It When They Find a Dead Body Inside

A little pre-Halloween story. I swear you couldn’t make this stuff up. I hope these thieves have the nightmares they deserve for a long, long time..

Some thieves stole an SUV with a U-Haul trailer attached from outside a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico early yesterday morning. Then they drove about four miles south and opened up the U-Haul to see what they’d stolen.

And it turned out to be . . . a CASKET with a DEAD BODY inside.

Apparently a family was driving their father’s body from Oklahoma to Kirtland, New Mexico . . . but the thieves obviously thought they were ripping off some people who were moving.

The thieves abandoned the SUV and the U-Haul, and the cops found it a few hours later and got it back to the family.

And now they’re trying to track down the thieves.

