Top Five Reasons Why Half of Us Feel Burned Out at Work

Now that it’s November, the countdown to the end of the year begins . . . and it probably feels like you DESPERATELY need a break.

According to a new survey, HALF of us feel burned out at our jobs right now. And that’s true across every age bracket.

So what’s making things so rough? Here are the top five answers . . .

1. Unclear goals. 42% of people say it’s the top cause of stress at their job.

2. The commute, 16%.

3. A bad boss, 16%.

4. Bad coworkers, 14%.

5. Long hours, 12%.

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.