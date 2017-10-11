Two Main Keys to Long-Term Happiness

One of the longest-running studies on happiness started at Harvard in 1938, and it’s still going on. John F. Kennedy was part of the original group, and about 60 people from it are still alive. They’re all in their 90s now.

Over the course of almost 80 years, the researchers have found the two main things that affect long-term happiness the most. Especially as we get older. So if you only focus on two things, here’s what they should be . . .

1. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Try not to let things stress you out if they don’t really matter. That means you have to start putting things in perspective, and realizing what’s important and what’s not.

People who can do it tend to be happier. They realize life is short . . . focus on the good stuff . . . and don’t let the bad stuff in life stress them out too much. Some bad things WILL happen, so you have to be resilient.

2. Don’t let yourself become too isolated.

They’ve found a really strong connection between how happy people are . . . how much they socialize . . . and how close they stay with friends and family.

That doesn’t mean stay in touch with EVERYONE though. Being isolated isn’t good. But neither is spending a lot of time with people who are toxic, or negative all the time.

