Word For The Weekend

ANTICIPATION



[Ann-Tis-Sip-Paish-Un]

DEF: I received a few email inauguration-related email suggestions but I went with anticipation (which is a great Carly Simon song; Ketchup anyone?) The act of looking forward; especially pleasurable expectation; a feeling of excitement about something that is going to happen; hope. So good luck and congratulations to our first orange President. (Maybe someday his name will be on a building somewhere.)