Word For The Weekend

BARBECUE

[ Bahr-Beh-Q]

DEF: 1.) pieces of beef, fowl, fish, or the like, roasted or broiled on a rack or revolving spit over an open hearth or other source of heat (such as hot coals), especially when basted in a barbecue sauce. Ex. What’s your favorite barbeque that you like to eat? (me: ribs) 2.) a framework, as a grill or a spit, or a fireplace for cooking meat or vegetables over an open fire. Ex. Have you taken a look at my brand new barbeque? (mega BTU & COULD land the shuttle.) 3.) a meal, usually in the open air and often as a political or social gathering, at which meats are roasted over an open hearth or pit. Ex. Did you get an invitation to the company barbeque? (We’ll talk politics & eat meats!)