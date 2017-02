Word For The Weekend

BEHOOVE



[bih- hoov ]

DEF: (We’ve had befuddle, but never behoove. And it doesn’t mean to act properly. That’s behave. And it’s NOT where bees live. That’s beehive.) Behoove: to be necessary, fit, or advantageous for (someone). In a sentence: It would behoove you to be nicer to those who could help you. (or how ’bout to everyone in general?)