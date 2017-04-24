Word For The Weekend

CLICHE

[cuh-lee-shay]

DEF: A trite, stereotyped expression; a sentence or phrase, usually expressing a popular or common thought or idea, that has lost originality, ingenuity, and impact by long overuse; a phrase or expression used so often that it becomes stale. Some examples:

Actions speak louder than words.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

You can’t judge a book by its cover.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. (Kelly Clarkson!)

Love is blind.

Ignorance is bliss. (I’m an expert here)

Better safe than sorry.

What’s YOUR favorite cliché?