Word For The Weekend

DOPPELGANGER

[dohp-pull-gahn-gher]

DEF: Someone that looks the exact same as another person. yet not a twin; a ghostly double or counterpart of a living person. Have you ever been told you look exactly like someone else? In a sentence: (& I think our friends at Merriam Webster could have probably come-up with a better example) “She said she had seen his doppelganger.”