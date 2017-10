Word For The Weekend

EFFICIENT

[e-fish-ant]

DEF: Performing or functioning in the best possible manner with the least waste of time & effort; having and using requisite knowledge, skill, & industry; competent; capable; satisfactory & economical to use; productive without waste (my favorite definition, because it’s short & efficient) One question I have about the word efficient: why 2 F’s? To me, it seems over the top & NOT really that efficient. (it would still be fun to say with just one F)