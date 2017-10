Word For The Weekend

EMPORIUM

[ehmp-pore-eee-uhmm]

DEF: 1a) a large & often ostentatious retail store offering for sale a wide variety of merchandise; 1b) a retail outlet (examples: a hardware emporium, a pizza emporium); 2) a place, town or city of important commerce, especially a principal center of trade. (example: New York City is one of the world’s great emporiums.) First Known Use: 1586 (before then, everything was smaller, like those island kiosks you see in the mall)